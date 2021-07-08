Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wells Fargo appoints insider Nipul Patel to lead real estate banking

A Wells Fargo logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

July 8 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Thursday it appointed veteran Nipul Patel to lead real estate banking, effective July 15.

Patel, who started his career at Wells Fargo and spent more than 25 years, has previously held several leadership roles within the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) group, including the role chief operating officer from 2018 to 2020.

In his new role, Patel will oversee balance sheet lending for office, multifamily, mixed-use, industrial and retail properties, including construction financing, acquisition financing, and permanent financing.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru

