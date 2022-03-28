Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock, says his behavior was 'inexcusable'

1 minute read

Will Smith walks off the stage after hitting Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LOS ANGELES, March 28 (Reuters) - Actor Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock on Monday for slapping the comedian at Sunday night's Oscar ceremony, calling his own conduct "unacceptable and inexcusable."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters