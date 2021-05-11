Skip to main content

The 2021 BRIT Awards, Britain's pop music honours, were held in London on Tuesday.

Below is a list of the winners at the ceremony.

ALBUM:

Dua Lipa, "Future Nostalgia"

BRITISH SINGLE:

Harry Styles, "Watermelon Sugar"

FEMALE SOLO ARTIST:

Dua Lipa

MALE SOLO ARTIST:

J Hus

BRITISH GROUP:

Little Mix

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST:

Billie Eilish

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST:

The Weeknd

INTERNATIONAL GROUP:

Haim

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST:

Arlo Parks

RISING STAR:

Griff

GLOBAL ICON:

Taylor Swift

