Factbox: Winners at the 2022 BRIT Awards
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The 2022 BRIT Awards, Britain's pop music honours, were held in London on Tuesday.
Below is a list of the winners at the ceremony.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
"30," Adele
SONG OF THE YEAR:
"Easy On Me," Adele
ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
Adele
GROUP OF THE YEAR:
Wolf Alice
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
Billie Eilish
INTERNATIONAL GROUP:
Silk Sonic
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR:
"good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo
BEST NEW ARTIST:
Little Simz
BEST ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT:
Sam Fender
BEST HIP-HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT:
Dave
BEST DANCE ACT:
Becky Hill
BEST POP/RNB ACT:
Dua Lipa
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR:
Ed Sheeran
RISING STAR:
Holly Humberstone
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:
Inflo
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.