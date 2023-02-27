Factbox: Winners at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards

[1/10] Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams and William Stanford Davis accept the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 26, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni















LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 (Reuters) - These are the key winners of the 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for the best performances in film and television in 2022, handed out at a streamed ceremony on Sunday:

BEST MOVIE CAST

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

BEST MALE ACTOR, MOVIE

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

BEST FEMALE ACTOR, MOVIE

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

BEST FEMALE SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST MALE SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

BEST MALE ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Sam Elliot, “1883”

BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

BEST MALE ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV COMEDY

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

BEST MALE ACTOR, TV COMEDY

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

BEST TV DRAMA ENSEMBLE

“The White Lotus”

BEST TV COMEDY ENSEMBLE

“Abbott Elementary”

Reporting by Danielle Broadway











