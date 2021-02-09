Live Events

Live event coverage from Reuters.
Donald Trump faces his second impeachment trial, this time on charges of inciting the Capitol insurrection last month. It will also test the constitutionality of impeaching a former president.
Hundreds of pro-Trump protesters converged on the Capitol, where lawmakers were debating the final certification of the presidential election
Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris face one another against a backdrop of a president fighting the coronavirus.
Joe Biden faces President Donald Trump in the first of three debates with 36 days until the election. The Supreme Court, racial justice and COVID-19 are likely topics of discussion.
Democrats nationwide gather this week -- virtually -- to nominate Joe Biden as their candidate to defeat Donald Trump for the presidency.
Republicans argue their case that the economic and political future of the United States depends on the re-election of Donald Trump