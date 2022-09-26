APPEC: Vitol CEO says Russian fuel to come to Asia and Mideast

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Vitol CEO Russell Hardy speaks during the 20th Asia Oil & Gas Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russian fuel is expected to come to Asia and the Middle East and fuels produced there are expected to flow to the West, said Russell Hardy, chief executive officer of Vitol, at the 38th Annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) 2022.

More than a million barrels per day of U.S. crude is expected to go to Europe to fill the gap in Russian supplies, he said.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

