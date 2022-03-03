250,000 jobs in Germany depend on exports to Russia - DIHK

BERLIN, March 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) on Thursday said that some 250,000 full-times jobs in Germany rely on exports to Russia that will no longer exist.

DIHK added that about 3,600 German companies have branches in Russia, which is facing sanctions from the West over its invasion of Ukraine last week.

Reporting by Christian Kraemer Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers

