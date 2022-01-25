3M, IBM, airline stocks

Wall Street futures fell on Tuesday as a selloff in technology stocks ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting overshadowed upbeat results from blue-chip companies including IBM and 3M.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 317 points, or 0.93%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 72.5 points, or 1.65%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 319 points, or 2.2%.

** International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N): up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-IBM rises after strong Q4 results

**Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N): down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-J&J shares fall on Q4 revenue miss

Compiled by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru

