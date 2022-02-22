7-Eleven clash shapes up to be Mt. Fuji moment

HONG KONG, Feb 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The stage is set for the next heavyweight battle in Japan. On one side of the dohyō there’s a quietly aggressive investor emboldened by past success in thrusting its presence and ideas into boardrooms. Opposite, a convenience store giant stands undeterred, having outmanouevred its last combatant. Because of the stakes and the stakeholders involved, the outcome of the clash between ValueAct and 7-Eleven owner Seven & i will have a sumo-sized effect on the country’s corporate-confrontation arena.

After a year of private entreaties, the San Francisco-based fund manager led by Mason Morfit last month took the unconventional step of publicly airing its grievances about the $44 billion company. A vocal approach is part of the playbook for many of its pushy peers, but this is only the sixth time ValueAct has done so among dozens of more diplomatic campaigns around the world over some two decades. Previous targets include Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Adobe Systems (ADBE.O).

More recently, ValueAct has made its mark in Japan, where its brand of discreet consultation is generally better-suited than strident attempts to unsettle entrenched management teams. Using those more muted negotiating tactics, the firm secured board seats and strategic shakeups at Olympus (7733.T) and industrial materials maker JSR (4185.T). Since its arrival, both companies’ shares have far outperformed the local benchmark index.

Those previously persuasive powers have fallen on deaf ears at Seven & i. In a sometimes confusingly worded response earlier this month, boss Ryūichi Isaka said the company listened to ValueAct but saw little merit in its suggestions. He also pointed to a five-year plan issued last July, when Seven & i said it would review the business mix.

The recalcitrance, although polite, isn’t justified. Seven & i itself projects that return on invested capital for its stores abroad, which now include the U.S. Speedway gas stations purchased from Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N) last year for $21 billion, would barely surpass its ultra-low cost of capital estimate of around 4%.

ValueAct’s case is compelling, especially considering how weak Seven & i’s total shareholder return has been compared to peers. The fund argues that smaller businesses like department stores and the supermarkets bearing the Ito founding family’s name suck up capital, contribute no synergies and weigh down the valuation. Offloading them and focusing instead on wringing more from its 7-Eleven brand outside Japan makes more sense.

Still, the company’s lack of financial ambition hardly raises eyebrows in a market where, excluding financial institutions, one in five Topix index constituents holds net cash equivalent to at least a third of its market value, based on Breakingviews calculations.

International sales account for almost half Seven & i’s revenue, bolstering the idea that it could use additional overseas retail expertise in the boardroom as Amazon and DoorDash (DASH.N) start to muscle into the market. More independent directors also would reduce the risk of insiders defending fiefdoms at the expense of better returns. In addition, the Speedway acquisition flexed Seven & i’s balance sheet, pushing net debt to 4 times EBITDA. Any sign of struggle to pare that ratio could spread shareholder dissatisfaction.

The climate has improved for activist campaigns in Japan. There were 60 last year, according to research outfit Insightia, more than twice as many as in 2016. That year, aggressive investor Dan Loeb helped install Isaka as Seven & i’s boss, but the resulting strategic changes achieved little. Since then, other corporate titans have ceded to outsider demands. Elliott Management successfully prodded SoftBank (9984.T) boss Masayoshi Son into a hefty stock buyback that temporarily lifted the company’s valuation. Toshiba (6502.T) was forced last year by shareholders to publish a probe into its close government ties, which cost it a chief executive and a chairman. The conglomerate is also now proposing to break itself up, although controversy persists.

At Toshiba, foreign investors account for more than a third of the shareholder register, producing a more receptive audience for corporate governance complaints. SoftBank’s sprawling investment portfolio makes it a similarly rare bird for Japan. Seven & i, on the other hand, is largely backed by the local establishment.

Alongside the 10% owners bearing the Ito family name, the fund management arms of Nomura (8604.T), Sumitomo Mitsui (8316.T), Mitsubishi UFJ (8306.T) and Nippon Life Insurance are among those holding the biggest stakes. They’ll be harder to win over, despite encouragement from Tokyo Stock Exchange Chairman Hiromi Yamaji to keep a more open mind about mouthy investors, according to an interview published this month in Nikkei Asia.

The decision by ValueAct to speak out puts its reputation on the line in Japan and beyond. It is not alone in its mission, however. Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM.N) also wrote privately to Seven & i to make similar points. At least one other aggressive investor is in the mix too. If Seven & i can hold its ground against this insurrection, it will send a strong signal about just how supine the country’s shareholders remain. If ValueAct overcomes those challenges, it would be a jumbo jolt for Japan Inc.

