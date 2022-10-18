Abu Dhabi's Mubadala sells $1 billion in 10-1/2-year bonds - document















DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala sold on Tuesday $1 billion in bonds maturing in 10-1/2 years after drawing more than $4.2 billion in orders for the debt sale, a bank document showed.

The bonds launched at 165 basis points (bps) over 10-year U.S. Treasuries from initial guidance of about 200 bps over the same benchmark, the bank document showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yousef Saba











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.