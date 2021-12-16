Accenture, Lennar, Novavax, Calliditas Therapeutics

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a faster wind-down of its pandemic-era stimulus, calming some nerves around surging price pressures.

At 07:24 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.65% at 36,161. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.70% at 4,742.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.72% at 16,405.75.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.