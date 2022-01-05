Adobe, Alibaba, Casting Health, Wayfair, Salesforce

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were mixed on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, as investors swapped technology stocks for cyclicals that stand to benefit from a high interest rate environment.

At 12:40 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.31% at 36,912.8. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.08% at 4,789.49 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.93% at 15,477.449.

BUZZ-Salesforce.com hits 7-month low on report UBS moves to sidelines

** Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O): down 2.5%

BUZZ-Peloton falls as JPM sees softer demand, cuts PT

** Nikola Corp (NKLA.O): up 0.4%

BUZZ-Nikola slips on agreement with Tesla to drop $2 bln lawsuit against it BUZZ-Nikola rises after USA Truck agrees to buy 10 electric trucks

** Coca-Cola Co (KO.N): up 1.3% PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O): up 0.5% BUZZ-CFRA upgrades Coca-Cola on sales rebound, pricing; downgrades Pepsi

BUZZ-China's Quhuo to acquire entire stake in subsidiary, U.S.-listed shares fall

** Allegiant Travel Co : down 7.4% ** Boeing Co (BA.N): up 1.7%

BUZZ-Allegiant Air set to order 50 737 MAX jets from Boeing

BUZZ-Sony up on plans to enter EV market

** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE.N): down 5.0%

BUZZ-Alexandria Real Estate drops after pricing upsized equity offering

** AT&T Inc (T.N): up 4.3%

BUZZ-AT&T adds nearly 900,000 wireless subscribers in Q4, shares gain

** Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.O): down 2.4% Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ.O): up 1.2% Allbirds Inc (BIRD.O): down 10.0% BUZZ-Lululemon, peers poised to post solid holiday sales - William Blair

BUZZ-CFRA expects BofA and Well Fargo to benefit the most from Fed rate hike

** NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP.O): up 3.3%

BUZZ-NRX Pharma seeks emergency use authorization for COVID-19 drug, shares rise

** Mainz Biomed BV : up 36.1%

BUZZ-Mainz Biomed nearly doubles on mRNA biomarkers deal

BUZZ-Deere to benefit from rising demand for autonomous machinery - Barclays

BUZZ-Chargepoint acquires biopharma firm Terracon, shares down

BUZZ-Macy's down on plans to shorten store hours as COVID-19 cases surge

BUZZ-GM, Ford set to slip after scaling new highs; Tesla extends losses

** Longeveron Inc (LGVN.O): up 9.5%

BUZZ-Longeveron rises as mid-stage trial for Alzheimer’s treatment starts

BiliBili Inc : down 2.9% Baidu Inc : up 0.5%

JD.com Inc : up 0.9% Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N): up 1.0%

Pinduoduo (PDD.O): down 0.4%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese stocks regain some ground

BUZZ-Estee Lauder falls as BofA downgrades to 'neutral'

BUZZ-Castlight Health rises on take-private deal by Vera Whole Health

BUZZ-Solar infrastructure firm iSun jumps on $29 mln contract

BUZZ-REE Automotive up on starting trials for new EV platform

BUZZ-Intel rallies after picking up bullish rating

BUZZ-BTCS jumps on plans to pay dividend in bitcoin

BUZZ-Boeing up as Allegiant Air plans to order 50 new 737 MAX jets

BUZZ-Adobe drops as UBS downgrades to 'neutral', slashes PT

BUZZ-Palantir falls, to build big data platform for Hyundai Heavy Industries p

BUZZ- PG&E down as investigation finds power line sparked Dixie wildfire

BUZZ-Cell tower shares lose signal after JPMorgan downgrades

BUZZ-Annexon hits record low as interim data on Huntington's drug disappoints

Compiled by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru

