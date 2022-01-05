Adobe, Alibaba, Casting Health, Wayfair, Salesforce
Wall Street's main indexes were mixed on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, as investors swapped technology stocks for cyclicals that stand to benefit from a high interest rate environment.
At 12:40 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.31% at 36,912.8. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.08% at 4,789.49 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.93% at 15,477.449.
BUZZ-Salesforce.com hits 7-month low on report UBS moves to sidelines
** Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O): down 2.5%
BUZZ-Peloton falls as JPM sees softer demand, cuts PT
** Nikola Corp (NKLA.O): up 0.4%
BUZZ-Nikola slips on agreement with Tesla to drop $2 bln lawsuit against it BUZZ-Nikola rises after USA Truck agrees to buy 10 electric trucks
** Coca-Cola Co (KO.N): up 1.3% PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O): up 0.5% BUZZ-CFRA upgrades Coca-Cola on sales rebound, pricing; downgrades Pepsi
BUZZ-China's Quhuo to acquire entire stake in subsidiary, U.S.-listed shares fall
** Allegiant Travel Co : down 7.4% ** Boeing Co (BA.N): up 1.7%
BUZZ-Allegiant Air set to order 50 737 MAX jets from Boeing
BUZZ-Sony up on plans to enter EV market
** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE.N): down 5.0%
BUZZ-Alexandria Real Estate drops after pricing upsized equity offering
** AT&T Inc (T.N): up 4.3%
BUZZ-AT&T adds nearly 900,000 wireless subscribers in Q4, shares gain
** Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.O): down 2.4% Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ.O): up 1.2% Allbirds Inc (BIRD.O): down 10.0% BUZZ-Lululemon, peers poised to post solid holiday sales - William Blair
BUZZ-CFRA expects BofA and Well Fargo to benefit the most from Fed rate hike
** NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP.O): up 3.3%
BUZZ-NRX Pharma seeks emergency use authorization for COVID-19 drug, shares rise
** Mainz Biomed BV : up 36.1%
BUZZ-Mainz Biomed nearly doubles on mRNA biomarkers deal
BUZZ-Deere to benefit from rising demand for autonomous machinery - Barclays
BUZZ-Chargepoint acquires biopharma firm Terracon, shares down
BUZZ-Macy's down on plans to shorten store hours as COVID-19 cases surge
BUZZ-GM, Ford set to slip after scaling new highs; Tesla extends losses
** Longeveron Inc (LGVN.O): up 9.5%
BUZZ-Longeveron rises as mid-stage trial for Alzheimer’s treatment starts
BiliBili Inc : down 2.9% Baidu Inc : up 0.5%
JD.com Inc : up 0.9% Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N): up 1.0%
Pinduoduo (PDD.O): down 0.4%
BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese stocks regain some ground
BUZZ-Estee Lauder falls as BofA downgrades to 'neutral'
BUZZ-Castlight Health rises on take-private deal by Vera Whole Health
BUZZ-Solar infrastructure firm iSun jumps on $29 mln contract
BUZZ-REE Automotive up on starting trials for new EV platform
BUZZ-Intel rallies after picking up bullish rating
BUZZ-BTCS jumps on plans to pay dividend in bitcoin
BUZZ-Boeing up as Allegiant Air plans to order 50 new 737 MAX jets
BUZZ-Adobe drops as UBS downgrades to 'neutral', slashes PT
BUZZ-Palantir falls, to build big data platform for Hyundai Heavy Industries p
BUZZ- PG&E down as investigation finds power line sparked Dixie wildfire
BUZZ-Cell tower shares lose signal after JPMorgan downgrades
BUZZ-Annexon hits record low as interim data on Huntington's drug disappoints
