Airbnb says will shut domestic business in China from July 30

Airbnb Co-Founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks at an event to launch the brand's Chinese name, in Shanghai, China, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Adam Jourdan

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Vacation rental firm Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) said on Tuesday it will shut down all listings and experiences in China from July 30.

The company made the announcement in a letter posted to its official WeChat account addressed to its Chinese users. It said, however, that Chinese users will still be allowed to book listings and experiences abroad.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Ella Cao; Editing by Tom Hogue

