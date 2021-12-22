Alibaba, Adagio Therapeutics, Tesla, BlackBerry

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures struggled for direction on Wednesday, cooling off after a day-earlier rally, as worries lingered about the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and its impact on global economic recovery.

At 7:17 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.15% at 35,434. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.08% at 4,644.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.01% at 15,981.

** BioRestorative Therapies Inc (BRTX.O): up 52.1% premarket BUZZ-BioRestorative Therapies jumps after CRO agreement for spinal disease therapy

** CalAmp Corp (CAMP.O): down 17.1% premarket BUZZ-CalAmp slumps after Q3 results miss estimates

** Biogen Inc (BIIB.O): down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Biogen slips as Japan ministry says Alzheimer's drug difficult to assess

** Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N): up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Abbott to gain from procedure recovery, COVID-19 testing in 2022- JPM

** Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N): up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Stifel upgrades Darden Restaurants to 'buy', expects co to outperform peers

** Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI.O): down 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Reliance Global falls on deal to acquire Medigap Health Insurance

** Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT.O): up 39.3% premarket BUZZ-Drone tech co Red Cat climbs on $90 mln U.S. defense contract

** Adagio Therapeutics Inc (ADGI.O): down 9.4% premarket BUZZ-Adagio slips as Jefferies cuts rating on COVID-19 drug uncertainty

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : down 3.5% premarket BUZZ- Alibaba slides as China suspends contract with Cloud division

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 2.7% premarket BUZZ- Tesla's Musk sells more shares, stock gains

** BlackBerry Limited : down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Blackberry slips despite strong Q3 results

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

