Alibaba, Borr Drilling, GoDaddy, BridgeBio

The S&P 500 was set to open near an intraday record high on Monday, as strong retail sales underscored the strength of the economy and overshadowed worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations at the start of this year's final trading week.

At 8:27 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.20% at 35,904. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.34% at 4,732, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.45% at 16,373.

** Boeing Co (BA.N): down 0.7% premarket

** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH.N): down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Travel stocks on naughty list with flights canceled and cruises forced to return

** Borr Drilling Ltd : up 11.6% premarket BUZZ-Soars on deal to defer $1.4 bln of debt maturities, yard instalments

** InnovAge Holding Corp (INNV.O): down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at all-time low after brokerages slash PTs

** Lizhi Inc (LIZI.O): up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Leaps on partnership with EV maker HiPhi

** Callon Petroleum Co (CPE.N): down 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Oil stocks drop as Omicron worries weigh on crude prices

** GoDaddy Inc (GDDY.N): up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on report of Starboard acquiring stake worth $800 mln

** BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO.O): down 66.0% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on 'disappointing' trial data of heart-muscle disorder drug

** Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT.O): up 72.5% premarket BUZZ-Up after partnering with Stryker to develop robotic procedural kits

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : down 0.8% premarket

** JD.Com Inc : down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Chinese stocks' motley response to Beijing's regulatory tightening

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

