All six Israeli policymakers voted to hold key rate at 0.1% - minutes

JERUSALEM, Jan 17 (Reuters) - All six rate setters at the Bank of Israel voted to leave the benchmark interest rate (ILINR=ECI) at 0.1% at their meeting on Jan. 3, the central bank's minutes showed on Monday.

"They claimed that the low level of the interest rate supports the continued recovery of economic activity ... The Israeli economy’s process of recovery from the crisis continues," the minutes read.

"However, there are still challenges to economic activity. Therefore, the committee decided to continue to conduct accommodative monetary policy for a prolonged time, in accordance with the pace of growth and employment and in the path of inflation."

Inflation in 2021 reached a nine-year high of 2.8%, staying within the government's 1-3% target. The economy was estimated to have grown 6.5% last year and is projected to grow 5.5% in 2022. The central bank's staff foresees no more than a 15 basis point rate increase this year.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Kevin Liffey

