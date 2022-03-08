Alphabet, Caterpillar, Chevron Corp

U.S. stocks were set for a mixed open on Tuesday after suffering hefty losses a day earlier, as investors assessed the economic impact of a spike in oil prices and Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

At 8:56 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.12% at 32,820. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.10% at 4,202.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.17% at 13,297.50.

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Shares up as production in China rises

** Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE.N): up 122.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q4 revenue, lower-than-expected loss

** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 1.3% premarket

** Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N): up 1.8% premarket

** Occidental Petroleum : up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Oil cos rise as talks of Russian fuel sanctions stoke supply concerns

** Mandiant Inc (MNDT.O): down 3.0% premarket

** Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O): down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Google to acquire cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 bln

** Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR.O): up 25.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on deal with Novartis for RNA tech

** Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (HYMC.O): up 154.8% premarket BUZZ-Soars as gold surges above $2,000/oz

** Polymet Mining Corp : up 39.5% premarket BUZZ-Surges as nickel tops $100,000/T on Russia supply risks

** Kohl's Corp (KSS.N): up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Kohl's up, says engaged with more than 20 parties over strategic alternatives

** Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX.O): up 9.0% premarket BUZZ-Haircare firm Olaplex jumps as annual forecast, Q4 sales impress

** JPMorgan & Chase (JPM.N): up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Banking stocks stage tentative recovery amid inflation, Ukraine jitters

** AMCI Acquisition Corp II (AMCI.O): up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-SPAC AMCI Acquisition to take LanzaTech public via $2.2 bln deal

** Sibanye Stillwater Ltd : down 8.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls as big unions serve strike notice

** Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N): up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Jefferies sees stock as hedge against inflation

** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS.N): up 3.8% premarket

** SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG.O): up 2.4% premarket

** Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH.O): up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Solar stocks gain as Ukraine war sends oil prices soaring

** Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF.O): up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q4 results, forecast

** Visa Inc (V.N): up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Visa, Mastercard gain after report says companies to increase credit card fees

** Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O): up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Dollar Tree revamps board on activist investor push, shares up

** Newmont Corp (NEM.N): up 1.1% premarket

** Barrick Gold Corp : up 1.6% premarket

** Kinross Gold Corp : up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Gold miners rise as bullion prices hit 19-month-high

** Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT.O): up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Bounces on $250 mln stock buyback plan

** Travere Therapeutics (TVTX.O): down 8.9% premarket BUZZ-Travere Therapeutics tumbles on $250 mln convertible offering plans

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

