Alterity Therapeutics, Netflix, Ford

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

U.S. stock index futures were mixed on Thursday, with economy-linked banking and energy shares leading gains, while interest rate-sensitive growth names remained under pressure from the Federal Reserve's hawkish signals.

At 7:10 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.21% at 36,368. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.01% at 4,692.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.43% at 15,698.75.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.