Amazon, JD.com, CrowdStrike

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday ahead of consumer price data that will likely cement the case for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, while shares in Amazon.com climbed on a stock-split and share buyback plan.

At 7:28 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.87% at 32,975. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.86% at 4,238.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.28% at 13,558.75.

** Amazon Inc : up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges after stock split, new buyback plan

** Baidu Inc : down 4.1% premarket

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : down 3.6% premarket

** Bilibili Inc : down 7.5% premarket BUZZ-China ADRs plunge as JD.com reports quarterly loss

** JD.com Inc : down 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Slides on Q4 loss

** CrowdStrike Holdings Inc : up 13.0% premarket BUZZ-Up after multiple brokerages raise PT following co's upbeat forecast

** Marqeta Inc (MQ.O): up 9.7% premarket BUZZ-Firms up on upbeat Q4 with strong demand across businesses

** Asana Inc (ASAN.N): down 24.4% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles on larger-than-expected Q1 loss estimates

** Lizhi Inc (LIZI.O): up 10.5% premarket BUZZ-Up on higher Q4 revenue

** Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY.N): down 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on block trade

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.