American Airlines, Borr Drilling, InnovAge

U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Monday, boosted by megacap companies, while hundreds of Omicron-driven flight cancellations kept investors on edge at the start of this year's final trading week.

At 6:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.04% at 35,847. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.15% at 4,723, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.22% at 16,334.25.

** Boeing Co (BA.N): down 1.0% premarket

** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH.N): down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Travel stocks on naughty list with flights canceled and cruises forced to return

** Borr Drilling Ltd : up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Borr soars on deal to defer $1.4 bln of debt maturities, yard instalments

** InnovAge Holding Corp (INNV.O): down 4.7% premarket BUZZ-InnovAge set to open at all-time low after brokerages slash PTs

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

