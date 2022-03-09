American Airlines, Oatly Group, Abbvie

Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Wednesday as investors piled into banking and technology sectors that have suffered sharp losses this week on concerns about the fallout from the Ukraine crisis, with sentiment lifted by a fall in oil prices.

At 10:46 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 1.93% at 33,263.05. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 2.17% at 4,261.15 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 2.92% at 13,169.374.

** Bumble Inc (BMBL.O): up 42.9% BUZZ-Jumps after Q4 profit beat; co to discontinue operations in Russia

** Apple Inc (AAPL.O): up 2.8% BUZZ-New iPhone SE can help Apple increase TAM, compete more, say analysts

** Schlumberger NV (SLB.N): down 2.2% BUZZ-Down after CEO says Russia-Ukraine conflict will weigh on Q1 results

** Palantir Technologies Inc : up 7.2% BUZZ-Up as Piper starts coverage with 'overweight' on growth prospects

** Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA.O): up 14.0%

** Coinbase Global (COIN.O): up 11.0%

** Riot Blockchain (RIOT.O): up 11.9% BUZZ-Crypto stocks, ETFs gain as Yellen allays crackdown fears

** Newmont Corp (NEM.N): down 3.3%

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 5.1%

** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd : down 3.5% BUZZ-Gold miners ease as bullion prices fall

** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): up 4.7%

** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): up 6.1%

** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): up 4.9% BUZZ-Big U.S. banks gain premarket as Treasury yield curve steepens

** YEXT Inc : down 15.2% BUZZ-Falls on downbeat Q4 earnings, top executives departure YEXT.N

** Ero Copper Corp : up 0.9% BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q4 results

** XPO Logistics Inc (XPO.N): up 13.3% BUZZ-XPO to spin off high-tech truck brokerage business, shares jump

** CrowdStrike Holdings Inc : up 2.5% BUZZ-PREVIEW-CrowdStrike shares rise ahead of Q4 results

** Thor Industries Inc (THO.N): up 6.4% BUZZ-Jumps on strong earnings, bullish outlook

** Netflix Inc : up 4.3% BUZZ-Up as Wedbush upgrades to 'neutral' on future prospects

** Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX.O): down 11.0% BUZZ-Tumbles after PT cuts, outlook disappoints Wall Street

** MongoDB Inc (MDB.O): up 15.2% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat forecast, results

** Camber Energy Inc : down 8.9% BUZZ-Energy cos fall on lower crude prices as investors assess Russian oil ban impact

** Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK.O): down 14.3% BUZZ-Slides as Apache's share sale prices

** Discovery Inc (DISCA.O): up 3.4% BUZZ-Discovery joins Disney, Netflix in suspending services in Russia

** Match Group Inc (MTCH.O): up 11.5% BUZZ-Match Group gains, BMO upgrades to 'outperform'

** Oatly Group AB (OTLY.O): up 2.1% BUZZ-Jumps on Q4 revenue beat

** Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR.O): up 8.9% BUZZ-Oppenheimer upgrades Nektar to 'outperform' ahead of data on lead drug

** Imperial Petroleum (IMPP.O): up 34.4% BUZZ-Jumps after announcing buy of 2 product tankers

** Natera (NTRA.O): down 29.4% BUZZ-Plunges on Hindenburg short call

** Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB.O): up 11.8% BUZZ-Surges after changes to clinical programs

** Abbvie Inc (ABBV.N): up 0.7%

BUZZ-Gains on resolving arthritis drug litigation in U.S.

** American Airlines Group Inc : up 6.3%

** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH.N): up 9.4%

** Las Vegas Sands Corp : up 5.6%

BUZZ-U.S. travel stocks surge as Wall St set to bounce back

** AST Spacemobile Inc (ASTS.O): up 34.8%

BUZZ-Shares skyrocket after multi-launch deal with SpaceX

** General Electric : up 5.0%

BUZZ-Rises on $3 bln stock buyback program

** Fluent Inc (FLNT.O): up 25.7%

BUZZ-Jumps as Q4 revenue, net income rises

** Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE.N): down 17.3%

BUZZ-Plummets as pullback in oil prices dims retail interest

** Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT.O): up 13.1%

BUZZ- Rises on higher Q4 sales, net profit

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.