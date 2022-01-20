American Airlines, Travelers, Chinese tech ADRs

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday on a string of strong earnings led by American Airlines and insurer Travelers, a day after the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged into correction territory.

At 8:10 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.27% at 35,005. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.31% at 4,538.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.67% at 15,133.5.

BUZZ-SVB Leerink upgrades Calithera to "buy" on potential of cancer drugs

BUZZ-U.S. insurer Travelers rises after upbeat Q4 earnings

BUZZ-American Airlines up after Q4 loss narrows

BUZZ-Signet Jewelers sparkles as co lifts guidance after strong holiday season

BUZZ-American Homes 4 Rent down after pricing stock deal

BUZZ-Star Equity Holdings drops to record low after discounted share offering

BUZZ-Amazon rises, co plans fashion store with algorithmic suggestions

BUZZ-Disney inches up on plans to create new hub for international content

BUZZ-JPM sees tailwinds from rate hikes, tech spend for Comerica, raises PT

BUZZ-Novavax up after Australia's provisional approval for COVID vaccine

BUZZ-Air Industries Group soars on defense contracts worth $18.2 mln

BUZZ-Evercore raises State Street Corp's PT after Q4 profit beat

** Ford Motor Co (F.N): down 2.7% premarket

** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): up 1.6% premarket

** Stellantis NV : down 1.3% premarket

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 1.5% premarket

BUZZ-Jefferies downgrades Ford, says too early to re-rate on EV progress

BUZZ-Street View: P&G's sales trends and margins seen improving ahead

** JD.com Inc : up 6.4% premarket

** UP Fintech Holding Ltd : up 5.0% premarket

** Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU.O): up 5.8% premarket

** Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N): up 2.4% premarket

** Pinduoduo Inc (PDD.O): up 5.8% premarket

** Bilibili Inc : up 5.9% premarket

** Baidu Inc : up 4.7% premarket

** KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB.P): up 5.8% premarket

** Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB.P): up 12.1% premarket

BUZZ-Chinese tech ADRs rise after regulator denies issuing tougher guidelines document

BUZZ-AMD falls as Piper cuts to 'neutral' on slowing PC market

BUZZ-Street View: All eyes on at-home testing in UnitedHealth's near term

BUZZ-United Airlines trims capacity forecast, shares down

BUZZ-RBC cuts 3M PT on risks from Omicron variant, inflation

BUZZ-Enviva drops on forecast for FY21 loss

BUZZ-Marker Therapeutics up on 'orphan drug' tag for pancreatic cancer candidate

BUZZ-Casper Sleep rises on stockholder approval of merger agreement

Compiled by Ruhi Soni

