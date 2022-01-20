American Airlines, Travelers, Chinese tech ADRs
- Summary
U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday on a string of strong earnings led by American Airlines and insurer Travelers, a day after the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged into correction territory.
At 8:10 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.27% at 35,005. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.31% at 4,538.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.67% at 15,133.5.
BUZZ-SVB Leerink upgrades Calithera to "buy" on potential of cancer drugs
BUZZ-U.S. insurer Travelers rises after upbeat Q4 earnings
BUZZ-American Airlines up after Q4 loss narrows
BUZZ-Signet Jewelers sparkles as co lifts guidance after strong holiday season
BUZZ-American Homes 4 Rent down after pricing stock deal
BUZZ-Star Equity Holdings drops to record low after discounted share offering
BUZZ-Amazon rises, co plans fashion store with algorithmic suggestions
BUZZ-Disney inches up on plans to create new hub for international content
BUZZ-JPM sees tailwinds from rate hikes, tech spend for Comerica, raises PT
BUZZ-Novavax up after Australia's provisional approval for COVID vaccine
BUZZ-Air Industries Group soars on defense contracts worth $18.2 mln
BUZZ-Evercore raises State Street Corp's PT after Q4 profit beat
** Ford Motor Co (F.N): down 2.7% premarket
** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): up 1.6% premarket
** Stellantis NV : down 1.3% premarket
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 1.5% premarket
BUZZ-Jefferies downgrades Ford, says too early to re-rate on EV progress
BUZZ-Street View: P&G's sales trends and margins seen improving ahead
** JD.com Inc : up 6.4% premarket
** UP Fintech Holding Ltd : up 5.0% premarket
** Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU.O): up 5.8% premarket
** Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N): up 2.4% premarket
** Pinduoduo Inc (PDD.O): up 5.8% premarket
** Bilibili Inc : up 5.9% premarket
** Baidu Inc : up 4.7% premarket
** KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB.P): up 5.8% premarket
** Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB.P): up 12.1% premarket
BUZZ-Chinese tech ADRs rise after regulator denies issuing tougher guidelines document
BUZZ-AMD falls as Piper cuts to 'neutral' on slowing PC market
BUZZ-Street View: All eyes on at-home testing in UnitedHealth's near term
BUZZ-United Airlines trims capacity forecast, shares down
BUZZ-RBC cuts 3M PT on risks from Omicron variant, inflation
BUZZ-Enviva drops on forecast for FY21 loss
BUZZ-Marker Therapeutics up on 'orphan drug' tag for pancreatic cancer candidate
BUZZ-Casper Sleep rises on stockholder approval of merger agreement
