Americans’ inflation tolerance may be fleeting
WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Americans are giving President Joe Biden a break on inflation. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led U.S. citizens to say they can stomach higher gasoline prices. But this new tolerance may not last.
The consumer price index jumped 7.9% in the year to February reaching a 40-year high, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Gas accounted for almost one-third of monthly increases for all items.
That's usually a hot button for Americans. But nearly 80% of them support a ban on Russian oil imports even if it means higher energy prices, according to a recent Wall Street Journal poll. Biden got a 7-point bump from February to approval by 47% of voters in a survey last week by NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist.
One problem, though, is that the latest whopping inflation number predates the start of Russia's assault. In the two weeks since then, commodity prices have soared again, encompassing wheat, fertilizer and cooking oil in addition to oil and gas read more . As everyday items become more expensive, Americans may not be so forgiving. (By Gina Chon)
