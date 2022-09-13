Amundi fund managers favour moving back into bonds

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Amundi company logo is seen at their headquarters in Paris, France, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Asset managers at Amundi said on Tuesday they favoured moving back into beaten down sovereign bond markets as the economic growth outlook turns.

Government bond yields across major markets have risen sharply this year against a backdrop of soaring inflation and aggressive central bank tightening.

Ken Taubes, Amundi chief investment officer, U.S., said U.S. Treasuries did not have much more downside. "Long-rates are near a peak and that is one reason why we have turned more positive," he said.

Amundi's head of fixed income, Amaury d'Orsay, said it was also time to look at European bond markets again, adding that he was cautious on risk assets and liked inflation-linked bonds.

Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario and Dhara Ranasinghe

