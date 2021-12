SINGAPORE/LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Angola's liquefied natural gas (LNG) project has launched a tender to sell LNG for Dec-Jan delivery to as far as India, three indusry sources said on Monday.

The tender closes on Dec. 9, the source added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore and Marwa Rashad in London; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.