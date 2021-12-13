Asian Markets
Angola issues tender to sell LNG for Jan delivery -sources
LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Angola's liquefied natural gas (LNG) project has launched a tender to sell LNG for delivery over Jan. 14-16 to as far as the Atlantic Basin, two industry sources said on Monday.
The tender is offered on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, and closes on Dec. 15, the source added.
Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore and Marwa Rashad in London Editing by David Goodman
