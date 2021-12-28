Apple, Flotek Industries, Tesla
The S&P 500 and Dow futures hit all-time highs on Tuesday, building on a record-setting rally amid thin trading volumes, with investors trying to shrug off the impact from Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures.
At 6:41 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.20% at 36,250. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.20% at 4,792, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.43% at 16,630.5.
** Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS.N): down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops as Q4 revenue outlook disappoints
** Apple Inc (AAPL.O): up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Apple closes in on $3 trillion market value
** Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT.O): down 3.3% premarket
** ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF : down 3.9% premarket
** Canaan Inc (CAN.O): down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Bitcoin drop topples crypto stocks
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Tesla in clear position of strength heading into 2022 - Wedbush
** Flotek Industries Inc (FTK.N): up 53.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges over 50% on potential offer
** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals : up 44.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges as former GSK exec joins board
