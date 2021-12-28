Apple, Flotek Industries, Tesla

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

The S&P 500 and Dow futures hit all-time highs on Tuesday, building on a record-setting rally amid thin trading volumes, with investors trying to shrug off the impact from Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures.

At 6:41 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.20% at 36,250. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.20% at 4,792, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.43% at 16,630.5.

** Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS.N): down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops as Q4 revenue outlook disappoints

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Apple Inc (AAPL.O): up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Apple closes in on $3 trillion market value

** Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT.O): down 3.3% premarket

** ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF : down 3.9% premarket

** Canaan Inc (CAN.O): down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Bitcoin drop topples crypto stocks

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Tesla in clear position of strength heading into 2022 - Wedbush

** Flotek Industries Inc (FTK.N): up 53.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges over 50% on potential offer

** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals : up 44.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges as former GSK exec joins board

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.