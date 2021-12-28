Apple, LiveOne, Tesla

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 was on track to open at all-time highs on Tuesday, building on a record-setting rally amid thin trading volumes, with investors unshaken by Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.22% at 36,256. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.25% at 4,794.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.45% at 16,634.75.

** Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS.N): down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops as Q4 revenue outlook disappoints

** Apple Inc (AAPL.O): up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Apple closes in on $3 trillion market value

** Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT.O): down 3.6% premarket

** ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF : down 4.1% premarket

** Canaan Inc (CAN.O): down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Bitcoin drop topples crypto stocks

** Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD.O): up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Up after brokerage initiates coverage with "buy"

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Tesla in clear position of strength heading into 2022 - Wedbush

** Flotek Industries Inc (FTK.N): up 40.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges over 50% on potential offer

** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals : up 32.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges as former GSK exec joins board

** Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG.O): up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-China's Aurora Mobile jumps after clearing data security evaluation

** ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc (AEY.O): up 9.2% premarket BUZZ-Soars after upbeat Q4 results

** Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME.N): up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Regulatory changes could impact Tencent Music - Benchmark; initiates with "hold"

** Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA.O): down 14.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls as COVID-19 treatment fails late-stage trial

** LiveOne Inc (LVO.O): up 18.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on signing letter of intent to buy Trader2B

** iQIYI Inc (IQ.O): up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-iQIYI's growth outlook uncertain due to China scrutiny - Benchmark

** Bilibili Inc : up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Benchmark says Bilibili could become China's YouTube, gives 'buy' rating

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

