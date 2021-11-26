Apple, Macy's, Moderna

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

The Dow dragged Wall Street's main indexes lower on Friday, with travel, bank and commodity-linked stocks bearing the brunt of a selloff triggered by the discovery of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant.

At 10:34 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 2.40% at 34,944.64. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 2.03% at 4,606.2 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.52% at 15,604.316.

BUZZ-Tech majors fall amid global selloff on virus variant fears

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

BUZZ-Falls as China adds e-cigarettes to tobacco monopoly law

** Seritage Growth Properties (SRG.N): down 7.5%

BUZZ-Mall, office REITs drop as new COVID-19 variant rattles

BUZZ-Rises as co says its PCR tests effectively detect new COVID-19 variant

BUZZ-U.S. payment card firms drop as new coronavirus variant rattles markets The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.