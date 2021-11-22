Apple, Tesla, GoDaddy, Franchise Group

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Monday after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the bank for a second term, keeping the status quo as the central bank plans to wind down pandemic-era stimulus.

At 11:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.68% at 35,843.8. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.88% at 4,739.48 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.44% at 16,128.592.

** Vonage Holdings Corp (VG.O): up 25.5% BUZZ-Hits record high on $6.2 bln buyout deal with Ericsson

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 5.0% BUZZ-Model S Plaid coming to China around March, tweets Tesla's Musk

** Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA.N): up 18.5% BUZZ-Climbs on upbeat fourth-quarter results

** Accel Entertainment Inc (ACEL.N): up 5.1% BUZZ-Rises on $200 mln share buyback plan

BUZZ-China's EdTech co Meten Holding drops on weak Q3

BUZZ-Edges up as CEO discloses stock purchase

BUZZ-Set for best day ever on COVID-19 research contracts

** Newmont Corp (NEM.N): down 0.9%

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 1.8%

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 0.2%

** Yamana Gold Inc : down 1.2%

BUZZ-Gold miners dip on stronger dollar, Fed taper bets

BUZZ-Gains after JP Morgan hints at potential improvement in iPhone 13 supply

BUZZ-Hits record high after $580 mln Badcock deal

BUZZ-Down after security breach exposed Managed WordPress user data

BUZZ-AI firm Cerence Inc set for worst day ever on downbeat outlook

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh

