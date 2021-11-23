Apple, Zoom, Abercrombie, Walt Disney

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq lagging the most as rising Treasury yields weighed on major technology stocks, while gains in banking and energy stocks helped limit broader market losses.

At 10:49 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.06% at 35,597.14. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.28% at 4,669.79 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.00% at 15,696.068.

** Miner Newmont Corp (NEM.N): down 1.3% ** Barrick Gold Corp : down 1.5% ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 2.3% BUZZ-Gold miners down as bullion dips below $1,800 on strong dollar

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

** General Electric Co (GE.N): up 0.7% BUZZ-Jefferies says General Electric could be a great transformational story

** OrganiGram Holdings Inc : up 6.7% BUZZ-Rises on Q1 outlook, Q4 revenue beat

BUZZ-Up on $1 bln deal to take Manscaped public

BUZZ-Surges after cancer patient achieves complete remission in trial

BUZZ-Brokerages see Aura Bio's lead drug driving gains, start with "buy"

BUZZ-Slips as Rockwell Automation plans to sell shares

BUZZ-ProPetro, U.S. SEC settle charges on ex-CEO's undisclosed perks; shares rise

BUZZ-Tumbles as co sees $75 mln hit to holiday-quarter margins

BUZZ-Energy firms up as oil rises above $80 despite U.S. tapping reserves

BUZZ-Jumps on 2022 outlook raise after strong quarter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.