NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Boss Tim Cook’s company could be bruised by risks like challenges to the app store and uncertainty in China. Yet the iPhone giant is not badly overvalued despite tripling in market cap in less than four years. It’s still tasty enough to evade the law of large numbers.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Apple’s market capitalization hit $3 trillion during the trading day on Jan. 3, the first public company to reach that level.

- The company’s stock-market valuation topped $1 trillion in August 2018 and $2 trillion in August 2020.

