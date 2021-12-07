Aramco pipeline is net win for BlackRock and Saudi

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The oil giant is raising $15.5 bln by selling 49% of the cash flow from its gas pipes to the fund giant and partners. Backing from blue-chip investors helps Riyadh unlock international finance. For BlackRock, a 10%-plus return compensates for supporting a major carbon emitter.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Saudi Aramco said on Dec. 6 it had signed a $15.5 billion deal for its gas pipeline network with a consortium led by asset manager BlackRock and Saudi investment management group Hassana.

- The buyers, which are likely to be joined by other international investors, will buy 49% of the newly formed Aramco Gas Pipelines Company, which will lease the rights to cash flows from Aramco’s 5,000-kilometre gas network for 20 years. The state-controlled Saudi oil giant will retain the other 51%.

- Aramco Gas Pipelines will receive a tariff payable by Aramco for the gas products that flow through the network, backed by minimum commitments on throughput. Aramco will retain full ownership and operational control of its gas pipeline network and the transaction will not impose any restrictions on Aramco’s production volumes.

- BlackRock Chairman and Chief Executive Larry Fink said in a statement that responsibly managed natural gas infrastructure had a meaningful role to play in the energy transition.

