Arena Pharma, Harley-Davidson, U.S. banks, travel stocks

U.S. stocks fell on Monday on worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting later this week, while investors watched Apple close in on $3 trillion in market capitalization.

At 13:08 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.9%. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.68% at 4,680.02 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.07% at 15,463.537.

BUZZ-Rises on deal to buy ParmCrisps, Thinsters brands

BUZZ-Major U.S. banks fall as Treasury yields dip, Omicron weighs on broader markets

BUZZ-Joins Nasdaq-100 Index, shares up

BUZZ-Drops on proposed block trade by shareholders

BUZZ-U.S. Travel stocks down after UK reports one death due to Omicron

BUZZ-Down after proposal to settle with Mantle Ridge

Compiled by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru

