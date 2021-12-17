Asia Fuel Oil VLSFO backwardation widens but crack slips

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Asia's 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) front-month contract widened its backwardation on Friday amid few signs of easing near term supply shortages.

The front-month VLSFO time spread rose to $17.25 a tonne on Friday, down from $15.75 a tonne on Thursday and its widest premium since Nov. 30, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed.

By contract, the front-month VLSFO crack slipped to to $15.28 a barrel above Dubai crude, down from the previous sessions' near nine-month high of $15.51 a barrel, Refinitiv data showed.

The weaker crack came despite lower crude oil prices which dipped on Friday, putting the market on track for a weekly loss, as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears new curbs may hit fuel demand.

Meanwhile, residual fuel inventories at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA), United States and Fujairah storage hubs fell, while those in Singapore rose, the latest industry data showed this week.

INVENTORIES

Fuel oil stocks in the ARA refining and storage fell 7%, or 82,000 tonnes, to a five-week low of 1.09 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 16, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global (IG) showed.

Compared with last year, the inventories at the ARA hub were down 14% and below the five-year seasonal average of 1.14 million tonnes.

In the United States, residual fuel inventories fell to a record low of 26.74 million barrels, or 4.21 million tonnes, in the week to Dec. 10, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.

In the Fujairah hub, fuel oil stockpiles were 2% lower to a six-week low of 8.81 million barrels, or 1.39 million tonnes despite low export levels.

In Singapore, fuel oil inventories rose 2% to a three-week high of 20.93 million barrels, or 3.3 million tonnes, despite a drop in net import volumes.

WINDOW TRADES

Two VLSFO and one 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargo trades were reported in the window totalling 60,000 tonnes and 40,000 tonnes, respectively.

PLATTS MOC

ENGIE Energy Marketing Singapore Pte. Ltd. has joined the S&P Global Platts Asia Market on Close (MOC) assessment processes for Asia gasoline, gasoil, jet, and fuel oil derivative markets, the price reporting agency said in a note to subscribers on Friday.

BIOFUELS

BP and Maersk Tankers successfully completed trials using marine fuel blended with biofuel on tankers as efforts grow to tackle the shipping sector's greenhouse gas emissions. read more

The trials were completed on two refined oil product carriers chartered to BP from Maersk Tankers - Maersk Cirrus and Maersk Navigator, BP said in a statement.

Each vessel was supplied with bp Marine B30 biofuel, consisting of 30% fatty acid methyl esters (FAME), a biodiesel produced from recycled cooking oils and renewable oil sources, blended with very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO).

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

