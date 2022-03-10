Asia Fuel Oil VLSFO cash premiums climb to over 3-month high

SINGAPORE, March 10 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) rose to their highest level in more than three months on Thursday, lifted by firmer demand for physical cargoes.

Cash differentials for Asia's 0.5% VLSFO rose to a premium of $21.69 a tonne to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since Dec. 6. They were at a premium of $21.03 per barrel on Wednesday.

The front-month VLSFO crack slipped to $30.59 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trade on Thursday. The crack on Wednesday had hit $31.79 per barrel, the highest on record according to Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to July, 2019.

Meanwhile, the 380-cst HSFO barge crack for April traded at a discount of $13.39 a barrel to Brent on Thursday, while cash premiums for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) were at $7.50 per tonne to Singapore quotes.

SINGAPORE INVENTORIES

- Singapore's onshore fuel oil stocks climbed 5.9% to 23 million barrels, or 3.4 million tonnes, in the week to March 9, according to the Enterprise Singapore data.

- Weekly fuel oil inventories have averaged 22.4 million barrels so far this year, compared with the weekly average of 22.5 million barrels in 2021, Reuters calculations showed. Onshore fuel oil inventories were 0.9% higher compared with year-ago levels.

CHINA'S TEAPOTS EYE OUTPUT CUTS

- China's independent refiners are set to cut production in the coming weeks as a Ukraine-driven surge in oil prices squeezes margins, with a jump over $130 a barrel unnerving producers, trading executives and analysts said. read more

- The so-called teapot plants, mostly located in eastern Shandong province, are expected to operate at lower rates this year after Beijing slashed their import quotas, but a spike in global oil prices to 14-year highs amid the Ukraine crisis is piling on pressure.

WINDOW TRADES

- Two VLSFO trades were reported, no HSFO deals

OTHER NEWS

- Oil prices bounced on Thursday from a sharp drop in the previous session after the United Arab Emirates backtracked on statements saying that OPEC and its allies might increase output to help to plug the gap in exports from Russia.

- India's fuel consumption rose 5.4% in February compared with the same month last year, the biggest year-on-year jump since August 2021, but soaring oil prices could slow the recovery in the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer.

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

