Asia Fuel Oil VLSFO cash premiums drop on muted trading

SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) slipped on Friday, but stayed within close sight of a more than three-month high touched in the previous session, while the prompt-month spread for the marine fuel grade narrowed its backwardation.

Cash differentials for Asia's 0.5% VLSFO were at a premium of $20.87 a tonne to Singapore quotes, down from Thursday's $21.69 per barrel which was the highest since Dec. 6.

The March/April VLSFO time spread traded at $30.50 per barrel on Friday, compared with $32.75 per barrel a day earlier.

The front-month VLSFO crack dropped for a second consecutive session to $29.66 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trade on Friday. The crack was at $30.59 on Thursday, after hitting a record high of $31.79 on Wednesday.

Asia's cash premiums for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) were at $5.19 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with $7.50 per tonne in the previous session.

ARA INVENTORIES

- Fuel oil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub slipped 1.4% to 1.04 million tonnes in the week to March 10, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

- The data showed ARA gasoil inventories dropped 1.7% to 1.6 million tonnes.

WINDOW TRADES

- One 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) deal, no 180-cst HSFO trades

- No VLSFO trades were reported

OTHER NEWS

- Oil prices rose on Friday but were on track for their biggest weekly declines since November after see-sawing on fears of escalating bans on Russian oil versus efforts to bring more supply to market from other major producers.

- Oil majors BP and Shell have not offered spot diesel cargoes for sale on the German market for the last two weeks, for fear of a supply shortage, two traders said on Thursday. read more

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

