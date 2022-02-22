Asia Fuel Oil VLSFO cash premiums rise, March/April time spread widens

SINGAPORE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) climbed on Tuesday, buoyed by steady cargo demand, while the front-month spread for the marine fuel grade widened its backwardation.

Cash premiums for Asia's 0.5% VLSFO rose to $17.68 a tonne to Singapore quotes, up from $16.97 per tonne a day earlier.

The March/April VLSFO time spread widened to $21.25 a tonne on Tuesday, compared with $18.25 a tonne on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The front-month VLSFO crack rose to $20.37 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $18.92 a barrel in the previous session.

Meanwhile, the 380-cst HSFO barge crack for January traded at a discount of $12.78 barrel to Brent on Tuesday, while cash premiums for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) were at $1.50 per tonne to Singapore quotes.

INDIA FUEL DEMAND

- India's fuel demand is likely to grow 5.5% in the next fiscal year beginning April 1, initial government estimates show, reflecting a pick-up in industrial activity and mobility in Asia's third largest economy after months of stagnation. read more

- India's fuel consumption in 2022-23, a proxy for oil demand, could rise to 214.5 million tonnes from the revised estimates of 203.3 million tonnes for the current fiscal year ending March 2022, according to government forecasts.

TENDERS

WINDOW TRADES

- One 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) deal, one 180-cst HSFO trade

- NO VLSFO trades were reported

OTHER NEWS

- Efforts by governments to drive an economic rebound are likely to add strain to tight oil supplies and could send prices to fresh peaks, unless international talks end sanctions on Tehran and lead to a surge in Iranian exports. read more

- Oil prices jumped more than $2 on Tuesday on supply disruption worries as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

ASSESSMENTS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.