Asia Fuel Oil VLSFO crack climbs to more than a week high

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Asia's front-month crack for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) rose to their strongest level in over a week on Friday, while traders expect the market to remain tight through the end of this month.

The front-month VLSFO crack rose to $14.62 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trade on Friday, the strongest since Dec. 2. The crack was at $13.60 per barrel a day earlier, and has gained nearly 1% this week.

Cash differentials for Asia's 0.5% VLSFO rose to a premium of $15.42 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with $15.30 per tonne on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Asia's cash differentials for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) were at a premium of $1.36 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a premium of $1.22 per tonne in the previous session.

The 380-cst HSFO barge crack for January remained unchanged from Thursday to trade at a discount of $12.34 a barrel to Brent on Friday, posting a 2% dip this week, Refinitiv data showed.

ARA INVENTORIES

- Fuel oil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub slipped 8.2% to 1.2 million tonnes in the week to Dec. 9, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

- The data showed ARA gasoil inventories rose 6.3% to 1.9 million tonnes

WINDOW TRADES

- No HSFO trades, no VLSFO deals

OTHER NEWS

- India's fuel consumption fell in November after scaling a seven-month peak last month, government data showed on Thursday, as demand eased in the world's third biggest oil consumer after festival season. read more

- Oil prices drifted down on Friday as traders locked in profits from a strong run-up this week, stoked by growing confidence the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant would not hit global growth and fuel demand.

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

