Asia Fuel Oil VLSFO crack hovers near multi-month peak, posts yearly gain

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Asia's front-month crack for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) eased on Friday after five straight sessions of gains, but steady regional demand and tight supplies kept it within striking distance of its strongest level since February 2020.

The front-month VLSFO crack was at $17.05 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trade, down from a multi-month high of $17.84 a barrel hit in the previous session. The crack, however, has gained about 54% this year.

The VLSFO crack has averaged $12.83 per barrel this year, 21% higher from an average of $10.59 in 2020, Refinitiv data showed.

Cash differentials for Asia's 0.5% VLSFO , which have surged during the fourth quarter of 2021, were at a premium of $15.75 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with $16.66 per tonne on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Asia's cash differentials for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) flipped to a discount of 17 cents per tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a premium of 16 cents a tonne in the previous session.

The front-month 380-cst HSFO barge crack dropped on Friday to trade at a discount of $11.87 a barrel to Brent, Refinitiv data showed.

The barge crack has averaged minus $10.06 per barrel this year, compared with an average of minus $8.74 in 2020, Refinitiv data showed.

WINDOW TRADES

- One 180-cst HSFO trade, no VLSFO deals

OTHER NEWS

- Oil prices slid on Friday but were set to post their biggest annual gains in 12 years, spurred by the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 slump and producer restraint, even as infections surged to record highs around the world.

- OPEC and its allies will probably stick to their existing policy of modest monthly increases in oil output at a meeting next week, four sources said, as demand concerns raised by the Omicron coronavirus variant ease and oil prices recover. read more

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.