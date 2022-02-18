Asia Fuel Oil VLSFO crack inches down, cash differentials slip

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Asia's front-month crack for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) inched lower on Friday, but posted a third consecutive weekly gain amid tighter supplies.

The front-month VLSFO crack dipped 3 cents to $19.64 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. The crack, however, has gained nearly 2% this week, Refinitiv data showed.

Cash differentials for Asia's 0.5% VLSFO were at a premium of $17.30 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with $17.34 per tonne on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Meanwhile, Asia's cash premiums for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) dropped to $1.60 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with $2.10 per tonne a day earlier.

ARA INVENTORIES

- Fuel oil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub dropped 8% to 1 million tonnes in the week to Feb. 17, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

- The data showed ARA gasoil inventories fell 3.4% to 1.5 million tonnes.

WINDOW TRADES

- One 180-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) deal, no 380-cst HSFO trades

- NO VLSFO trades were reported

OTHER NEWS

- Oil prices extended losses on Friday, and were headed for a weekly fall, as the prospect of extra supply from Iran returning to the market eclipsed fears of a possible supply disruption arising from a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

- Europe's liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals have limited available capacity to absorb extra supply from the United States or other major producers in the event of Russian gas disruption if it invades Ukraine. read more

ASSESSMENTS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.