Asia Fuel Oil VLSFO crack posts fourth straight weekly gain

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Asia's front-month crack for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) climbed on Friday, posting a fourth consecutive weekly gain, while cash premiums for the marine fuel grade rose on active deals in the physical market.

The front-month VLSFO crack rose to $20.61 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $19.48 per barrel a day earlier.

The crack has gained nearly 5% this week in its steepest weekly rise in three, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Cash differentials for Asia's 0.5% VLSFO were at a premium of $16.91 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with $16.64 per tonne on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Asia's cash premiums for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) dropped to 65 cents per tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with $1.01 per tonne in the previous session.

TANKER RATES JOLT HIGHER

- Oil tanker rates are soaring globally as traders scramble to cope with jitters over possible disruption in Russian supplies, as well as war risk premiums for ships plying the Mediterranean region following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. read more

- The global energy sector is concerned that Europe and the United States may impose sanctions on Russian exports and severely disrupt supplies.

- Sources were also worried that any additional widening in sanctions could render some Russian oil and fuel supplies off limits, and trigger a scramble by fuel and oil traders to secure alternative supplies that could tie up vessels on trips to exporters outside the Black Sea region.

ARA INVENTORIES

- Fuel oil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub dropped 1.9% to 987,000 tonnes in the week to Feb. 24, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

- The data showed ARA gasoil inventories rose 2.9% to 1.6 million tonnes.

WINDOW TRADES

- One 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) deal, no 180-cst HSFO trade

- Two VLSFO trades were reported, totalling 60,000 tonnes of marine fuel bought by Gunvor from Trafigura

OTHER NEWS

- The global oil market was thrown into chaos on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine, with top buyers of Russian oil struggling to secure guarantees at Western banks or find ships to take crude from one of the world's largest producers. read more

- President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States is working with other countries on a combined release of additional oil from global strategic crude reserves, and a source with knowledge of the talks said the plan was in the "early stages." read more

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

