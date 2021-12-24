Asia Fuel Oil VLSFO crack rises to 10-month high

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Asia's front-month crack for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) surged to a 10-month high on Friday, posting a third consecutive weekly gain, supported by robust regional demand amid tight supplies.

The front-month VLSFO crack rose to $15.68 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trade, a level not seen since Feb. 25. The crack was at $15.64 per barrel a day earlier, and has gained 2.6% this week.

The current market tightness would likely incentivise higher production and inflows from other regions, weighing on margins in coming weeks, market watchers said.

Cash differentials for Asia's 0.5% VLSFO were at a premium of $16.46 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with $18.91 per tonne on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Asia's cash premiums for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) rose to $1.90 per tonne to Singapore quotes, up from $1.23 per tonne in the previous session.

The 380-cst HSFO barge crack for January slipped to trade at a discount of $11.34 a barrel to Brent, Refinitiv data showed.

ARA INVENTORIES

- Fuel oil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub rose 5% to 1.1 million tonnes in the week to Dec. 23, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

- The data showed ARA gasoil inventories rose 1.9% to 1.7 million tonnes

WINDOW TRADES

- Three HSFO trades, one VLSFO deal

OTHER NEWS

- Oil prices fell on Friday in thin, holiday trade after a three-day rally, with investors trying to gauge the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on demand.

- India's crude oil imports in November rose to their highest level in 10 months as refiners stocked up to boost runs in anticipation of strong demand in the world's third-largest oil consumer and importer.

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

