Asia Fuel Oil VLSFO cracks dip, cash premiums plunge to lowest in a week

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Asia's front-month crack for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) slipped on Wednesday, while cash premiums for the marine fuel grade dropped to their lowest in a week amid muted cargo demand in the physical trade window.

The front-month VLSFO crack fell to $19.60 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $20.37 per barrel a day earlier.

The VLSFO crack, however, has gained about 16% in the last month, partly due to lower arbitrage flows from the West in recent weeks, Refinitiv data showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Cash premiums for Asia's 0.5% VLSFO dropped to $16.61 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, the lowest since Feb. 16. They were at a premium of $17.68 per tonne on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Asia's cash premiums for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) dropped for a sixth consecutive session to 92 cents per tonne to Singapore quotes, weighed down by adequate supplies. They were at $1.50 a tonne in the previous session.

"HSFO supply to East Asia remains ample, with Middle Eastern inflows climbing on-month in February and breaching 2021's average of 2.45 million tonnes per month," Refinitiv Oil Research analysts said in a weekly note.

"The climb was led by a rebound in UAE exports, following a period of slowdown due to bad weather and logistical bottlenecks."

INVENTORIES

- Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) inventories for heavy distillates and residues rose 36.8% from the previous week to 10.5 million barrels (1.6 million tonnes) in the week ended Feb. 21, data via S&P Global Platts showed.

- Compared with year-ago levels, the weekly fuel oil inventories at FOIZ were about 5% lower.

- Fuel oil stocks at FOIZ averaged 9.9 million barrels so far this year, compared with a weekly average of 10.3 million barrels in 2021, Reuters calculations showed.

GREEN ENERGY

- India could become a global green energy superpower with exports of clean energy rising to $500 billion over the next 20 years, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, said on Wednesday. read more

- Indian companies including Reliance have announced plans worth billions of dollars to boost India's renewable energy capacity including building battery storage, fuel cells and producing green hydrogen at less than $1 per kilogram.

WINDOW TRADES

- No high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) deals, nO VLSFO trades

OTHER NEWS

- Oil prices fell on Wednesday, retreating from seven-year highs hit the previous day as it became clear that the first wave of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia were unlikely to disrupt oil supplies.

- Vietnam will auction 100 million litres (26.4 million gallons) of gasoline from its national reserves, state media reported on Tuesday, as a supply shortage enters its second month. read more

ASSESSMENTS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.