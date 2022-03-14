Asia Fuel Oil VLSFO refining margins, cash premiums drop

SINGAPORE, March 14 (Reuters) - Asia's front-month crack for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) dropped to its lowest in more than a week on Monday, while cash premiums for the marine fuel grade slipped on weaker deals in the physical market.

The front-month VLSFO crack climbed to $27.87 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest since March 4. It was at $29.66 per barrel on Friday.

Cash premiums for Asia's 0.5% VLSFO fell to $18.17 a tonne to Singapore quotes, compared with $20.87 per tonne on Friday, while the March/April VLSFO time spread narrowed its backwardation on Monday to trade at $25.75 a tonne on Monday.

Asia's cash premiums for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) were at $4.34 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with $5.19 per tonne at the end of last week.

TENDERS

WINDOW TRADES

- No 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) deals, no 180-cst HSFO trades

- Four VLSFO trades were reported

OTHER NEWS

- Oil prices shed as much as $4 a barrel on Monday, extending last week's decline as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine were stepped up and markets braced for higher U.S. rates.

- Russia urged India to deepen its investments in the sanction-hit country's oil and gas sector, and is keen on expanding the sales networks of Russian companies in Asia's third-largest economy. read more

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Hugh Lawson

