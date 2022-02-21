Asia Fuel Oil VLSFO refining margins ease

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Asia's front-month crack for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) eased on Monday, while cash premiums for the marine fuel grade dipped on muted buying interests in the physical market.

The front-month VLSFO crack fell to $18.92 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $19.64 per barrel on Friday.

Cash differentials for Asia's 0.5% VLSFO were at a premium of $16.97 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with $17.30 per tonne at the end of last week.

Meanwhile, Asia's cash premiums for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) dropped to $1.51 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Monday, 9 cents lower from Friday.

The 380-cst HSFO barge crack for January traded at a discount of $12.98 a barrel to Brent on Monday, compared with minus $12.73 a barrel on Friday.

WINDOW TRADES

- One 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) deal, no 180-cst HSFO trades

- NO VLSFO trades were reported

OTHER NEWS

- Oil prices rose slightly on Monday as fresh diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis provided some relief from supply concerns that have kept oil prices near $100 a barrel.

- OPEC+ should stick to its current agreement to add 400,000 barrels of oil per day each month to output, ministers of Arab oil-producing countries said on Sunday as they gathered in Saudi Arabia, rejecting calls to pump more to ease pressure on prices. read more

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath

