Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:12 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Wall Street shares rose to record levels on Monday and European stocks turned higher after U.S. President Joe Biden picked Jerome Powell to continue as Federal Reserve chair, in a move welcomed as a signal of stability by global investors.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIWD00000PUS) rose 0.28%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 hit a record high on Monday after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term, with Wall Street lenders rallying on the prospect of interest rate hikes in 2022.

At 11:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 304.44 points, or 0.86%, at 35,906.42 and the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 30.82 points, or 0.66%, at 4,728.78. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 26.03 points, or 0.16%, at 16,031.41.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares ended flat on Monday as Germany's warning of tighter lockdown restrictions overshadowed gains in Telecom Italia following a $12-billion proposal from U.S. fund KKR to take Italy's largest phone group private.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) finished flat after falling earlier in the day when German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe's biggest economy needed tighter restrictions to control a wave of COVID-19 inflections.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average gave up losses to close higher on Monday as investors bought cheaper stocks, while concerns on return of COVID-19 restrictions in Europe capped gains.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) ended up 0.09% at 29,774.11, after losing as much as 0.68% earlier in the session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks closed higher on Monday, with semiconductors and new-energy shares leading the gains, as investors cheered the central bank's attempt to strike a balance between economic growth and risk controls.

The Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.6% to 3,582.08 points.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares fell on Monday as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe prompted fresh lockdowns and painted a bleak picture of post-coronavirus recovery for the global economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 0.59% lower at 7,353.1 after two straight sessions of gains.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares closed on Monday at their highest level in three weeks, as chip heavyweights tracked U.S. peers higher amid a brightening outlook for memory chip demand.

The KOSPI (.KS11) ended up 42.23 points, or 1.42%, at 3,013.25, the highest close since Nov. 2.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar set a 16-month high against the euro on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second four-year term by President Joe Biden, while the single currency was also hurt by an increase in COVID-19 cases in the region.

The dollar index against a basket of currencies rose 0.27% on the day to 96.29, the highest since July 2020.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan firmed on Monday, underpinned by corporate demand, while signs suggesting policymakers have grown increasingly uncomfortable with the currency's recent rally prompted some investors to trim their bullish bets.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3908 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3841 at midday, 25 pips firmer than the previous late session close on Friday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were little changed on Monday, hovering near recent lows after Friday's declines that were driven by concerns over demand for oil and other commodities amid a resurgence of pandemic curbs in Europe.

The Aussie was trading at $0.7247 , having shed 1.2% last week, as investors reacted to a renewed lockdown in Austria to contain a fresh wave of COVID‑19 cases.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The won ended nearly flat on Monday, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The won ended at 1,185.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform nearly flat from its previous close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday after President Joe Biden announced he would nominate Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to a second term while elevating Fed Governor Lael Brainard to vice chair.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 5.8 basis points to 1.594%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Euro zone bond yields edged higher on Monday, partially retracing Friday's drop that saw yields fall to more than two-month lows, as investors consolidated holdings after a choppy week in global debt markets.

Yields on benchmark 10-year German debt edged 3 basis point (bps) higher at minus 0.312%, but still some way below Friday's high of minus 0.252%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's 10-year government bond (JGB) yields fell on Monday, as concerns over the return of COVID-19 restrictions in Europe underpinned demand for safe-haven bonds.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.070%.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold retreated nearly 2% on Monday as the dollar jumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second term, driving expectations that the central bank may stay the course on tapering economic support.

Spot gold slipped 1.5% to $1,816.61 per ounce by 10:52 a.m. ET (1552 GMT), after hitting its lowest since Nov. 5 at $1,811.00. U.S. gold futures fell 1.8% to $1,817.50.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Steel futures prices in China jumped on Monday, with hot-rolled coils and construction rebar climbing more than 4% in intraday trade to narrow the gap with spot prices, as traders cheered a marginal improvement in consumption of industrial metals.

Benchmark iron ore futures , for January delivery, surged 6.2% to 558 yuan a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Copper prices came under pressure on Monday from renewed worries about demand in top consumer China, expectations of a more balanced market over the coming months and a stronger dollar.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.6% at $9,705 a tonne at 1707 GMT.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices rose on Monday, rebounding from recent losses, on reports that OPEC+ could adjust plans to raise oil production if large consuming countries release crude from their reserves or if the coronavirus pandemic dampens demand.

Brent crude futures rose 37 cents to $79.26 a barrel by 12:01 p.m. EST (1701 GMT). WTI crude futures rose 33 cents to $76.27 a barrel.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight session on Monday, tracking weakness in rival oils and a slump in crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 32 ringgit, or 0.6%, to 4,961 ringgit.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures jumped on Monday as the government prepared a massive stimulus to help the world's third-largest economy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic fallout.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for April delivery , rose 8.6 yen or 7.5% to 238.4 per kilo.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

