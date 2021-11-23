Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Nov 24 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:03 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Wall Street stocks fell and the dollar slipped from a 16-month high on Tuesday as investors positioned for interest rate hikes in 2022 after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated for a second term, while European shares slumped to a three-week low.

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 0.49%.

NEW YORK - Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq lagging the most as rising Treasury yields weighed on major technology stocks, while gains in banking and energy stocks helped limit broader market losses.

At 10:27 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 26.18 points, or 0.07%, at 35,593.07 and the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 12.08 points, or 0.26%, at 4,670.86. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 110.84 points, or 0.70%, at 15,743.92.

LONDON - European stocks slumped to a three-week low on Tuesday, clocking their worst session in nearly two months, as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases raised fears of tighter restrictions, while energy stocks and miners rose on higher commodity prices.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) shed 1.3%, with only the oil & gas .SXEP and basic resources .SXPP sectors trading higher.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average gave up losses to close higher on Monday as investors bought cheaper stocks, while concerns on return of COVID-19 restrictions in Europe capped gains.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) ended up 0.09% at 29,774.11, after losing as much as 0.68% earlier in the session. The broader Topix (.TOPX) slipped 0.34% to 2,042.82.

SHANGHAI - Shanghai stocks closed up on Tuesday as risk appetite got a lift on the prospect that China will lower corporate funding costs and aid small firms, while real-estate shares recouped losses after banks were told to issue more loans for property projects.

The Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.2% to 3,589.09 points.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, led by miners and energy stocks, as Woodside Petroleum and BHP Group jumped after giving green light to their $12 billion Scarborough LNG project.

The S&P/ASX 200 (.AXJO) rose 0.78% to close at 7,410.6, marking its best session since Nov. 12, after a 0.59% fall in the previous session.

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended lower on Tuesday, in line with Asian peers, as the renomination of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell bolstered bets of a faster-than-expected policy tightening.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed down 15.92 points, or 0.53%, at 2,997.33, following a 1.42% gain on Monday.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar index held near 16-month highs on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was picked for a second term, reinforcing market expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise in 2022.

The dollar index was last up 0.06% on the day at 96.514, slightly below the 16-month high of 96.61 it reached during Asian trading hours.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan inched higher on Tuesday, as continued seasonal corporate demand for the local unit outweighed broad dollar strength and a weaker-than-expected official yuan guidance rate.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3852 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3851 at midday, 9 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

AUSTRALIA - The New Zealand dollar fell to a near six-week low on Tuesday as its U.S. counterpart basked in the afterglow of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's renomination for a second term, with some betting a quicker track to the start of U.S. rate hikes.

The kiwi, which has been underpinned in recent weeks by the domestic impetus to tighten policy further, was down 0.3% to reach $0.6933 , the lowest since Oct 13.

SEOUL - The won weakened on Tuesday, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The won ended at 1,189.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.39% lower than its previous close.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher in choppy trading on Tuesday as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve to become more aggressive in fighting inflation after President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell for a second term helming the Federal Reserve.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 1.8 basis points to 1.643%.

LONDON - Euro zone bond yields jumped and southern European bonds underperformed on Tuesday, with investors ramping up their bets on a European Central Bank rate hike next year as the bank's policymakers began casting a wary eye on upside inflation risks.

Yields on 10-year Italian and Greek bonds, among the biggest stimulus beneficiaries, rose some 10 basis points each to 1.05% and 1.3% respectively, the highest since early November. IT10YT=RR, GR10YT=RR

TOKYO - Japan's 10-year government bond (JGB) yields fell on Monday, as concerns over the return of COVID-19 restrictions in Europe underpinned demand for safe-haven bonds.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.070%.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices fell more than 1% to a near three-week low on Tuesday as the renomination of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell fuelled bets of faster interest rate hikes, bolstering the dollar and Treasury yields.

Spot gold was down 1.1% at $1,784.66 per ounce by 12:33 p.m. ET (1733 GMT). U.S. gold futures dropped 1.1% to $1,786.10.

IRON ORE

China's benchmark iron ore futures surged on Tuesday, hitting their 10% daily trading limit in morning session, as steelmakers are set to resume production after rigorous controls in the past few months following government orders.

The most actively traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for January delivery, soared as much as 9.9% in the morning session, the biggest percentage gain since Sept.30.

BASE METALS

Copper prices eased under pressure from a stronger dollar on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second term, reinforcing investor expectations for higher interest rates in 2022.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was marginally lower at $9,726 per tonne by 1730 GMT, snapping a three-session winning streak.

OIL

Oil prices rose to a one-week high on Tuesday after a move by the United States and other consumer nations to release tens of millions of barrels of oil from reserves to try to cool the market fell short of some expectations.

Brent futures rose $1.83, or 2.3%, to $81.53 a barrel by 11:01 a.m. EST (1601 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.35, or 1.8%, to $78.10.

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures declined for a third straight session on Tuesday following a forecast for stronger production of top vegetable oils next year.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.79% to 4,870 ringgit ($1,160.35) by closing time.

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures jumped on Monday as the government prepared a massive stimulus to help the world's third-largest economy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic fallout.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for April delivery , rose 8.6 yen or 7.5% to 238.4 per kilo.

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

