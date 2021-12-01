Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Dec 2 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - World stock markets and oil prices bounced back while safe havens fell Wednesday as investors began December by betting that the recently identified Omicron variant of the coronavirus would not derail the global economy.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 1.26% following broad gains in Europe and Asia.

NEW YORK - Wall Street's main indexes rebounded more than 1% on Wednesday as investors appeared to look past concerns over rising inflation and the new Omicron coronavirus variant, while shares of Merck rose on progress in approval of its COVID-19 pill.

At 11:57 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 355.41 points, or 1.03%, at 34,839.13, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 66.83 points, or 1.46%, at 4,633.83, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 189.11 points, or 1.22%, at 15,726.80.

LONDON - European shares posted their best session in almost six months on Wednesday, as investors picked up beaten down stocks that were hammered in the past few sessions by fears of the spread of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 1.7%, recovering from a sharp sell-off in the previous session that had sent it to a seven-week low. The index ended November with a 2.6% drop and is 4% away from the record high it hit in the middle of last month.

TOKYO - Japanese shares closed higher amid choppy trade on Wednesday, marking a rebound from three straight sessions of sharp losses, although uncertainties over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant capped gains.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) ended 0.41% higher at 27,935.62, after gaining as much as 1%. The broader Topix (.TOPX) also reversed early losses to gain 0.44% at 1,936.74.

SHANGHAI - China stocks closed up on Wednesday as real estate and energy shares gained, while analysts said the new Omicron coronavirus variant and a meeting in December to chart next year's course for the economy are in focus.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) ended 0.2% higher at 4,843.85, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.4% to 3,576.89 points.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares slipped on Wednesday to a two-month closing low as renewed concerns about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against the Omicron variant overshadowed data showing the local economy performed better than expected in the September quarter.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 0.28% at 7,235.9, its weakest level since Oct. 6, after shedding 1% in early trade.

SEOUL - South Korean shares posted their biggest jump more than nine months on Wednesday on with bargain hunting, after a sharp drop in the previous session over Omicron coronavirus variant concerns, while upbeat exports data also boosted sentiment.

The KOSPI (.KS11) ended up 60.71 points, or 2.14%, at 2,899.72, logging its sharpest gain since Feb. 25 and snapping a six-day losing streak. November, however, was its worst month since March 2020.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday morning in trading that saw the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc appreciate even as the risk-on British and Australian currencies rebounded from lows the day before.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against major currencies was down 0.3% on the day at 95.682 at 10:07 ET (1507 GMT), losing a similar amount to the Japanese yen and falling 0.1% against the Swiss franc .

SHANGHAI - China's yuan advanced to a six-month high against the dollar on Wednesday, aided by strong corporate demand as the dollar lost some of its overnight strength against other major currencies.

In spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3700 per dollar and quickly jumped to a high of 6.3596, the firmest level since May 31, and was not far from this year's high of 6.3565, having remained on an ascent for the past four months.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars remained under pressure on Wednesday having hit their lowest levels of the year after the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged a quicker withdrawal of stimulus, while worries about the Omicron variant also weighed.

The Australian dollar was up 0.2% at $0.7139 at 0139 GMT, having hit a near 13-month low of $0.7061 overnight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said high inflation would persist until the middle of next year.

SEOUL - The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell on Wednesday.

The won ended at 1,179.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.74% higher than its previous close.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields bounced on Wednesday, with shorter-dated note yields making the largest gains, as investors adjusted to the likelihood that the U.S. Federal Reserve will speed up the pace of its bond taper and will raise rates as soon as mid-2022.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose 4 basis points to 1.482%, after dropping as low as 1.412% on Tuesday, which was the lowest since Sept. 24.

LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields ticked up from two-month lows on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said inflation was here to stay and indicated a quicker taper of bond purchases despite worries around the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was two basis points higher on the day at -0.32%, rising off Tuesday's two-month low of -0.363%. DE10YT=RR

TOKYO - Most Japanese government bond yields rose on Wednesday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish testimony overnight.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.07 point to 151.87, with a trading volume of 20,177 lots.

COMMODITIES

GOLD - Gold gained 1% on Wednesday, tracking a retreat in the dollar as investors used a pullback in the previous session to buy bullion as a hedge against wider market volatility amid concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $1,789.01 per ounce by 10:36 a.m. ET (1536 GMT), after falling as much as 0.9% on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks the central bank will discuss whether to end bond purchases earlier than expected in its December meeting.

IRON ORE - Chinese coking coal and coke futures advanced on Wednesday, buoyed by supply concerns, as coal imports from Mongolia were disrupted by the recent outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian exchange , for January delivery, jumped 1.6% to 624 yuan a tonne at close.

BASE METALS - Copper prices lost steam on Wednesday after the world's biggest producer Codelco warned of lower prices and surpluses, reviving worries about weak demand from top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.3% to $9,416 a tonne by 1730 GMT, having earlier touched an intraday peak of $9,600.

OIL - West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures pared gains on Wednesday after a U.S. official said the country was continuing to consider tools to manage energy prices, and as government data pointed to weaker gasoline demand.

Global benchmark Brent crude was up $1.5, or 2.3%, at $71.75 a barrel.

PALM OIL - Malaysian palm oil futures gained on Wednesday on forecast of weak output, but prices lingered near an eight-week low hit in the previous session on worries that renewed lockdowns from the Omicron coronavirus variant may disrupt demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 16 ringgit, or 0.34%, to 4,688 ringgit ($1,111.43) a tonne.

RUBBER - Japanese rubber futures rose on Wednesday, recouping some of the previous day's losses as investors looked for bargains, but uncertainty over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant kept gains in check.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for May delivery , finished 4.9 yen, or 2%, higher at 245.9 yen ($2.2) per kg.

